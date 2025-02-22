South Dakota visits Opichka and St. Thomas

South Dakota Coyotes (11-17, 5-9 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (14-12, 6-7 Summit) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

South Dakota Coyotes (11-17, 5-9 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (14-12, 6-7 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts South Dakota after Sammy Opichka scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 91-82 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Tommies are 8-5 in home games. St. Thomas averages 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Coyotes are 5-9 in conference play. South Dakota ranks fifth in the Summit shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

St. Thomas is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.6% South Dakota allows to opponents. South Dakota averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game St. Thomas gives up.

The Tommies and Coyotes square off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amber Scalia averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Jo Langbehn is averaging 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Grace Larkins is averaging 24.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Coyotes. Carley Duffney is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 60.4 points, 20.2 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

