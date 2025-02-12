South Dakota takes on UMKC after Larkins’ 47-point outing

UMKC Kangaroos (10-15, 6-4 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (10-15, 4-7 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UMKC Kangaroos (10-15, 6-4 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (10-15, 4-7 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces UMKC after Grace Larkins scored 47 points in South Dakota’s 75-65 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Coyotes are 8-6 in home games. South Dakota is 5-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Kangaroos have gone 6-4 against Summit opponents. UMKC allows 66.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

South Dakota scores 67.7 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 66.2 UMKC allows. UMKC averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game South Dakota allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexi Hempe is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 10.4 points. Larkins is averaging 28.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Elauni Bennett is averaging 5.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Alayna Contreras is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 25.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

