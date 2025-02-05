South Dakota takes on Denver after Bullock’s 31-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (13-10, 4-4 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (8-16, 2-7 Summit League) Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Dakota Coyotes (13-10, 4-4 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (8-16, 2-7 Summit League)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits Denver after Quandre Bullock scored 31 points in South Dakota’s 91-87 win over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Pioneers have gone 6-4 in home games. Denver ranks ninth in the Summit League in rebounding averaging 26.5 rebounds. Nicholas Shogbonyo leads the Pioneers with 4.7 boards.

The Coyotes are 4-4 in Summit League play. South Dakota is the top team in the Summit League with 39.8 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Fens averaging 8.0.

Denver’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game South Dakota gives up. South Dakota’s 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Denver has allowed to its opponents (48.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shogbonyo is averaging 13.8 points for the Pioneers. Sebastian Akins is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Chase Forte is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Coyotes. Kaleb Stewart is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 25.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 85.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.