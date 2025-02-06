South Dakota State wins 102-86 against St. Thomas

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Owen Larson had 22 points in South Dakota State’s 102-86 victory over St. Thomas on Thursday…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Owen Larson had 22 points in South Dakota State’s 102-86 victory over St. Thomas on Thursday night.

Larson added 10 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (16-9, 7-3 Summit League). Joe Sayler shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to add 16 points. Kalen Garry had 15 points and went 6 of 13 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Tommies (18-7, 8-2) were led in scoring by Drake Dobbs, who finished with 23 points. St. Thomas also got 14 points from Miles Barnstable. Kendall Blue also had 13 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

NEXT UP

South Dakota State next plays Thursday against Omaha at home, and St. Thomas will visit Denver on Saturday.

