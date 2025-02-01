South Dakota State visits Eaglestaff and North Dakota

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (15-8, 6-2 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-15, 2-6 Summit League) Grand Forks, North…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (15-8, 6-2 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-15, 2-6 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -6.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota faces South Dakota State after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 22 points in North Dakota’s 87-82 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 5-5 on their home court. North Dakota is ninth in college basketball with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Amar Kuljuhovic averaging 3.1 offensive boards.

The Jackrabbits have gone 6-2 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota State ranks second in the Summit League giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

North Dakota’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 48.0% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eaglestaff is averaging 18.2 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Mier Panoam is averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Oscar Cluff is averaging 17.6 points and 12.5 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Kalen Garry is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 84.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 83.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

