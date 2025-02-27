South Dakota State faces Denver after Meyer’s 34-point game

Denver Pioneers (8-19, 1-13 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (24-3, 14-0 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Denver Pioneers (8-19, 1-13 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (24-3, 14-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays Denver after Brooklyn Meyer scored 34 points in South Dakota State’s 80-60 win against the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Jackrabbits have gone 12-1 at home. South Dakota State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pioneers are 1-13 against Summit opponents. Denver is ninth in the Summit scoring 64.7 points per game and is shooting 39.4%.

South Dakota State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Denver gives up. Denver averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game South Dakota State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meyer is scoring 17.6 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Jackrabbits. Haleigh Timmer is averaging 13.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Emma Smith is shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jojo Jones is shooting 35.8% and averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 77.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 1-9, averaging 67.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.