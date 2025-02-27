South Dakota State aims for 20th win this season in matchup against Oral Roberts

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (19-10, 10-4 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-20, 3-11 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday,…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (19-10, 10-4 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-20, 3-11 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -8.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State will try to earn its 20th win of the season when the Jackrabbits play the Oral Roberts.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-6 at home. Oral Roberts is seventh in the Summit League scoring 74.7 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Jackrabbits are 10-4 in conference play. South Dakota State is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Oral Roberts is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.4% South Dakota State allows to opponents. South Dakota State has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 47.0% shooting opponents of Oral Roberts have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Issac McBride is shooting 44.4% and averaging 19.4 points for the Golden Eagles. Jalen Miller is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joe Sayler averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Oscar Cluff is averaging 17.4 points, 14.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

