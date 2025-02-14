South Dakota plays South Dakota State on 4-game road slide

South Dakota Coyotes (11-15, 5-7 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (22-3, 12-0 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

South Dakota Coyotes (11-15, 5-7 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (22-3, 12-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota travels to South Dakota State looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Jackrabbits are 11-1 in home games. South Dakota State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Coyotes are 5-7 in Summit play. South Dakota has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

South Dakota State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game South Dakota allows. South Dakota averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game South Dakota State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Meyer is scoring 17.4 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Jackrabbits. Haleigh Timmer is averaging 13.2 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Grace Larkins is averaging 24.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Coyotes. Carley Duffney is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 79.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 22.7 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.