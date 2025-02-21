South Dakota plays Omaha following Forte’s 30-point performance

South Dakota Coyotes (17-11, 8-5 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (17-12, 11-3 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:05 p.m. EST…

South Dakota Coyotes (17-11, 8-5 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (17-12, 11-3 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on Omaha after Chase Forte scored 30 points in South Dakota’s 85-80 win against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Mavericks are 9-2 in home games. Omaha is sixth in the Summit League in rebounding with 31.4 rebounds. Marquel Sutton leads the Mavericks with 7.3 boards.

The Coyotes are 8-5 in conference matchups. South Dakota leads the Summit League scoring 85.6 points per game while shooting 45.6%.

Omaha is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.4% South Dakota allows to opponents. South Dakota scores 9.8 more points per game (85.6) than Omaha gives up to opponents (75.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sutton is averaging 18.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Mavericks. JJ White is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Paul Bruns is averaging 8.7 points for the Coyotes. Quandre Bullock is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 83.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 84.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.