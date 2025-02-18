South Dakota hosts Dobbs and St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (20-7, 10-2 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (16-11, 7-5 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8…

Saint Thomas Tommies (20-7, 10-2 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (16-11, 7-5 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits South Dakota after Drake Dobbs scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 95-84 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Coyotes have gone 12-2 at home. South Dakota scores 85.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Tommies are 10-2 against Summit League opponents. St. Thomas averages 84.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

South Dakota scores 85.6 points, 10.0 more per game than the 75.6 St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas has shot at a 50.0% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 46.2% shooting opponents of South Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Forte is averaging 16 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Coyotes. Isaac Bruns is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Miles Barnstable is averaging 14.8 points for the Tommies. Carter Bjerke is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 86.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.3 points per game.

Tommies: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 24.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.