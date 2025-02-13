South Dakota hosts Brown and UMKC

UMKC Kangaroos (11-15, 3-8 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (15-10, 6-4 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

UMKC Kangaroos (11-15, 3-8 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (15-10, 6-4 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -1.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits South Dakota after Jamar Brown scored 29 points in UMKC’s 80-69 win over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Coyotes have gone 11-1 in home games. South Dakota is third in the Summit League in rebounding with 32.9 rebounds. Cameron Fens paces the Coyotes with 5.0 boards.

The Kangaroos have gone 3-8 against Summit League opponents. UMKC has a 7-7 record against teams above .500.

South Dakota makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than UMKC has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). UMKC averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that South Dakota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Forte is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Coyotes. Isaac Bruns is averaging 16.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the last 10 games.

Brown is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 84.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points per game.

Kangaroos: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

