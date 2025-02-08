South Carolina visits No. 14 Kentucky following Oweh’s 24-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-12, 0-9 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-7, 4-5 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-12, 0-9 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-7, 4-5 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -11.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Kentucky faces South Carolina after Otega Oweh scored 24 points in Kentucky’s 98-84 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Wildcats have gone 11-2 in home games. Kentucky averages 87.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Gamecocks have gone 0-9 against SEC opponents. South Carolina is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kentucky averages 87.0 points, 17.8 more per game than the 69.2 South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Kentucky allows.

The Wildcats and Gamecocks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oweh is averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Collin Murray-Boyles is averaging 15.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Gamecocks. Morris Ugusuk is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 84.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 1-9, averaging 63.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

