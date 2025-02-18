South Carolina visits LSU after Carter’s 29-point outing

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-15, 0-12 SEC) at LSU Tigers (13-12, 2-10 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-15, 0-12 SEC) at LSU Tigers (13-12, 2-10 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts South Carolina after Camryn Carter scored 29 points in LSU’s 82-79 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Tigers are 10-4 in home games. LSU averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Gamecocks are 0-12 in SEC play. South Carolina has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

LSU averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.8 per game South Carolina allows. South Carolina averages 69.7 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 72.4 LSU gives up to opponents.

The Tigers and Gamecocks match up Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 17.3 points. Jordan Sears is shooting 33.7% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

Collin Murray-Boyles is averaging 15.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Gamecocks. Jamarii Thomas is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Gamecocks: 0-10, averaging 64.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.