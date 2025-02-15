South Carolina visits Aberdeen and No. 3 Florida

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-14, 0-11 SEC) at Florida Gators (21-3, 8-3 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-14, 0-11 SEC) at Florida Gators (21-3, 8-3 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -14.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Florida hosts South Carolina after Denzel Aberdeen scored 20 points in Florida’s 81-68 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Gators have gone 11-1 at home. Florida is fourth in the SEC scoring 83.6 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Gamecocks have gone 0-11 against SEC opponents. South Carolina has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). South Carolina averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 45.1% and averaging 17.5 points for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jamarii Thomas is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 13 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals. Collin Murray-Boyles is shooting 53.6% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 0-10, averaging 64.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

