South Carolina Upstate visits Presbyterian following Mincy’s 24-point performance

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-19, 1-8 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-15, 2-7 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays South Carolina Upstate after Kory Mincy scored 24 points in Presbyterian’s 84-72 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Blue Hose are 6-4 in home games. Presbyterian is third in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.5 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Spartans have gone 1-8 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate allows 82.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

Presbyterian’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.8 per game South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of Presbyterian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincy is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals. Kobe Stewart is shooting 46.3% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Mister Dean is averaging 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Spartans. Andrew McConnell is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 71.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

