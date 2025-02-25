South Carolina Upstate visits Giffa and High Point

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-23, 2-12 Big South) at High Point Panthers (25-5, 13-2 Big South) High Point, North Carolina;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-23, 2-12 Big South) at High Point Panthers (25-5, 13-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts South Carolina Upstate after Kezza Giffa scored 23 points in High Point’s 90-67 victory over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 15-1 on their home court. High Point is fifth in the Big South with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Juslin Bodo Bodo averaging 3.2.

The Spartans are 2-12 in conference games. South Carolina Upstate has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

High Point is shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 47.6% South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents. South Carolina Upstate scores 6.9 more points per game (75.8) than High Point gives up (68.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Giffa is averaging 15 points for the Panthers. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Mister Dean is averaging 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and two steals for the Spartans. Carmelo Adkins is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 10-0, averaging 85.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 75.3 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points.

