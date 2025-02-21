South Carolina Upstate Spartans face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on 3-game win streak

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (12-15, 8-6 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-18, 5-8 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday,…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (12-15, 8-6 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-18, 5-8 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Charleston Southern.

The Spartans have gone 5-7 at home. South Carolina Upstate averages 21.3 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Buccaneers are 8-6 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.1 turnovers per game.

South Carolina Upstate scores 54.0 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 67.6 Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern has shot at a 37.2% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 39.1% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

The Spartans and Buccaneers square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassie Gallagher is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 9.6 points. Jeni Levine is shooting 44.2% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Catherine Alben is averaging 16.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Buccaneers. Keshunti Nichols is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 55.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 59.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

