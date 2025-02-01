South Carolina Upstate hosts Radford in conference showdown

Radford Highlanders (8-13, 5-3 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-16, 2-6 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4…

Radford Highlanders (8-13, 5-3 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-16, 2-6 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rebekah Gordon and South Carolina Upstate host Joi Williams and Radford in Big South play.

The Spartans are 4-5 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate is eighth in the Big South scoring 53.0 points while shooting 36.3% from the field.

The Highlanders have gone 5-3 against Big South opponents. Radford is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Carolina Upstate’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Radford gives up. Radford has shot at a 38.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 39.4% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordan is scoring 9.3 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Spartans. Cassie Gallagher is averaging 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 31.8% over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 11.1 points for the Highlanders. Cate Carlson is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 53.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

