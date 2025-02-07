South Carolina Upstate faces Winthrop on 3-game slide

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-18, 2-8 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (12-11, 6-4 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday,…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-18, 2-8 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (12-11, 6-4 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate is looking to end its three-game losing streak with a victory over Winthrop.

The Eagles are 8-2 on their home court. Winthrop is eighth in the Big South with 10.4 assists per game led by Olivia Wagner averaging 2.5.

The Spartans are 2-8 in conference games. South Carolina Upstate is third in the Big South with 11.3 assists per game led by Jeni Levine averaging 3.1.

Winthrop’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate averages 53.2 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 61.9 Winthrop gives up.

The Eagles and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amourie Porter is shooting 48.0% and averaging 12.8 points for the Eagles. Wagner is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Levine is averaging 8.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Spartans. Cassie Gallagher is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 59.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 54.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.