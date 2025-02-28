South Carolina Upstate faces Longwood on 6-game home skid

Longwood Lancers (17-13, 6-9 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-24, 2-13 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Longwood Lancers (17-13, 6-9 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-24, 2-13 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate aims to break its six-game home skid with a win over Longwood.

The Spartans have gone 4-9 in home games. South Carolina Upstate has a 2-17 record against teams above .500.

The Lancers are 6-9 against Big South opponents. Longwood ranks fifth in the Big South shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

South Carolina Upstate scores 75.5 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 73.9 Longwood allows. Longwood averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mister Dean is scoring 15.7 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Spartans. Karmani Gregory is averaging 13.4 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games.

Michael Christmas is shooting 42.0% and averaging 12.1 points for the Lancers. Kyrell Luc is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 75.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points per game.

Lancers: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

