South Carolina Upstate faces conference foe Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (12-15, 8-6 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-18, 5-8 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday,…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (12-15, 8-6 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-18, 5-8 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Catherine Alben and Charleston Southern visit Rebekah Gordon and South Carolina Upstate in Big South action.

The Spartans have gone 5-7 at home. South Carolina Upstate is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buccaneers are 8-6 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is second in the Big South with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Alaina Nettles averaging 2.6.

South Carolina Upstate scores 54.0 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 67.6 Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game South Carolina Upstate allows.

The Spartans and Buccaneers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassie Gallagher is shooting 32.5% and averaging 9.6 points for the Spartans. Gwen Jenkins is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Madison Adamson is averaging 6.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Alben is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 55.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 59.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.