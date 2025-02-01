South Carolina State visits Norfolk State after Moore’s 30-point showing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-11, 3-2 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (14-8, 4-1 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-11, 3-2 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (14-8, 4-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State faces South Carolina State after Brian Moore Jr. scored 30 points in Norfolk State’s 92-75 win over the Howard Bison.

The Spartans are 7-1 on their home court. Norfolk State scores 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State scores 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Norfolk State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State scores 8.5 more points per game (76.3) than Norfolk State allows to opponents (67.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Ings is averaging 12.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Spartans. Moore is averaging 19 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Drayton Jones is averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. Omar Croskey is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.