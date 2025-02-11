South Carolina hosts No. 19 Ole Miss after Davis’ 22-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (18-6, 7-4 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-13, 0-10 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Ole Miss Rebels (18-6, 7-4 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-13, 0-10 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Ole Miss visits South Carolina after Dre Davis scored 22 points in Ole Miss’ 72-70 win against the LSU Tigers.

The Gamecocks are 8-6 in home games. South Carolina is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rebels are 7-4 in SEC play. Ole Miss has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Carolina averages 69.9 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 68.5 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Murray-Boyles is averaging 15.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Gamecocks. Zachary Davis is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Sean Pedulla is averaging 15 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Rebels. Malik Dia is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 0-10, averaging 62.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

