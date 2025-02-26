South Alabama wins 88-82 over Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Judah Brown’s 18 points helped South Alabama defeat Southern Miss 88-82 on Wednesday night. Brown added…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Judah Brown’s 18 points helped South Alabama defeat Southern Miss 88-82 on Wednesday night.

Brown added six rebounds for the Jaguars (20-10, 12-5 Sun Belt Conference). Dylan Fasoyiro scored 16 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Barry Dunning Jr. shot 6 for 14, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles (10-20, 5-12) were led in scoring by Denijay Harris, who finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Cobie Montgomery added 21 points for Southern Miss. Alfred Worrell Jr. also had 10 points and two steals. The loss is the seventh straight for the Golden Eagles.

Both teams next play Friday to close the regular season. South Alabama, in a three-way tie for second place, hosts Louisiana (8-9) and Southern Miss plays Troy (12-5) at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

