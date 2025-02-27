South Alabama hosts Texas State following Harris’ 21-point game

Texas State Bobcats (12-16, 6-11 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (6-22, 2-15 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 6 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (12-16, 6-11 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (6-22, 2-15 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits South Alabama after Ja’Mia Harris scored 21 points in Texas State’s 86-66 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Jaguars are 4-7 on their home court. South Alabama is eighth in the Sun Belt with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Rachel Leggett averaging 2.6.

The Bobcats are 6-11 in Sun Belt play. Texas State is ninth in the Sun Belt with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Destiny Terrell averaging 7.3.

South Alabama is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (43.2%).

The Jaguars and Bobcats square off Friday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniela Gonzalez is averaging 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Jaguars. Amyria Walker is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaylin Foster is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Bobcats. Saniya Burks is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

