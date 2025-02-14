South Alabama hosts Texas State after Pope’s 22-point game

Texas State Bobcats (13-13, 6-7 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (17-9, 9-4 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (13-13, 6-7 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (17-9, 9-4 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits South Alabama after Tylan Pope scored 22 points in Texas State’s 72-60 win against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Jaguars have gone 11-4 at home. South Alabama is seventh in the Sun Belt with 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Myles Corey averaging 6.8.

The Bobcats are 6-7 in Sun Belt play. Texas State is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Alabama averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Texas State gives up. Texas State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.8 fewer made shots on average than the 11.5 per game South Alabama allows.

The Jaguars and Bobcats match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey is averaging 14.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Jaguars. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 13.4 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the past 10 games.

Pope is scoring 16.0 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Bobcats. Kaden Gumbs is averaging 9.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.