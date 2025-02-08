South Alabama hosts Johnson and UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (9-13, 5-6 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-18, 0-11 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (9-13, 5-6 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-18, 0-11 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe faces South Alabama after Jakayla Johnson scored 28 points in UL Monroe’s 73-71 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Jaguars have gone 2-6 in home games. South Alabama ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniela Gonzalez averaging 4.3.

The Warhawks are 5-6 in conference matchups. UL Monroe has a 6-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

South Alabama is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 42.0% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe averages 68.1 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 74.4 South Alabama allows.

The Jaguars and Warhawks match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gonzalez is averaging 10.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Jaguars. Rachel Leggett is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Warhawks. Meloney Thames is averaging 13.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 35.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 0-10, averaging 60.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

