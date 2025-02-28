South Alabama hosts Harris and Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (12-16, 6-11 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (6-22, 2-15 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 6 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (12-16, 6-11 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (6-22, 2-15 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State plays South Alabama after Ja’Mia Harris scored 21 points in Texas State’s 86-66 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Jaguars have gone 4-7 at home. South Alabama has a 2-15 record against teams over .500.

The Bobcats are 6-11 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is 2-0 in one-possession games.

South Alabama scores 62.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 66.5 Texas State allows. Texas State averages 62.1 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 74.1 South Alabama gives up to opponents.

The Jaguars and Bobcats meet Friday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Leggett is averaging 13.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Jaguars. Terren Coffil is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games.

Blake Matthews is averaging 2.1 points for the Bobcats. Jaylin Foster is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

