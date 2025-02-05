South Alabama earns 84-59 win over Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Myles Corey scored 27 points and made 7 of 8 3-pointers as South Alabama beat Coastal…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Myles Corey scored 27 points and made 7 of 8 3-pointers as South Alabama beat Coastal Carolina 84-59 on Wednesday night.

Corey had six rebounds for the Jaguars (16-8, 8-4 Sun Belt Conference). Barry Dunning Jr. added 15 points while finishing 7 of 13 from the floor while he also had six rebounds. Elijah Ormiston shot 4 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jordan Battle led the way for the Chanticleers (8-16, 1-11) with 23 points and seven 3-pointers. Coastal Carolina also got 15 points and four assists from Henry Abraham. Rasheed Jones also had 11 points and seven assists. The loss is the ninth in a row for the Chanticleers.

Each team made 15 3-pointers.

South Alabama visits Akron on Saturday when Coastal Carolina plays at Bowling Green.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

