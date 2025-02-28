South Alabama defeats Louisiana 65-42 to earn a share of the Sun Belt championship

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Elijah Ormiston scored 28 points as South Alabama beat Louisiana 65-42 on Friday, pulling the Jaguars…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Elijah Ormiston scored 28 points as South Alabama beat Louisiana 65-42 on Friday, pulling the Jaguars into a four-way share of the Sun Belt Conference championship with Arkansas State, Troy and James Madison.

Ormiston added 10 rebounds for the Jaguars (21-10, 13-5 Sun Belt Conference). Barry Dunning Jr. added 15 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc while they also had six rebounds and five steals. Myles Corey shot 2 of 9 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with eight points.

Kentrell Garnett led the Ragin’ Cajuns (11-20, 8-10) in scoring, finishing with nine points. Brandon Hardy added nine points and two steals for Louisiana. Michael Thomas finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

