Soucie scores 22, North Alabama beats Austin Peay 74-64

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Will Soucie scored 22 points as North Alabama beat Austin Peay 74-64 on Wednesday night.

Soucie had six rebounds for the Lions (16-8, 8-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Canin Jefferson scored 14 points while shooting 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. Corneilous Williams had 12 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Isaac Haney finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Governors (9-15, 4-7). Sai Witt added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Austin Peay. LJ Thomas recorded nine points, seven rebounds and six assists.

