Soucie and North Alabama host West Georgia

North Alabama Lions (16-8, 8-3 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (4-20, 2-9 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Alabama Lions (16-8, 8-3 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (4-20, 2-9 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama faces West Georgia after Will Soucie scored 22 points in North Alabama’s 74-64 victory over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Wolves are 3-5 on their home court. West Georgia is 2-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lions are 8-3 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama ranks third in the ASUN with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Taye Fields averaging 5.7.

West Georgia is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.2% North Alabama allows to opponents. North Alabama averages 79.0 points per game, 1.0 more than the 78.0 West Georgia gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rickey Ballard is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, while averaging 7.2 points. Shelton Williams-Dryden is averaging 15.6 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jacari Lane is averaging 16 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

