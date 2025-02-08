Snoddy puts up 27 as Stony Brook downs Hofstra 80-75

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Andre Snoddy had 27 points in Stony Brook’s 80-75 victory over Hofstra on Saturday night. Snoddy…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Andre Snoddy had 27 points in Stony Brook’s 80-75 victory over Hofstra on Saturday night.

Snoddy also had 12 rebounds for the Seawolves (6-19, 2-10 Coastal Athletic Association). CJ Luster II shot 6 for 9 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line to add 26 points.

Cruz Davis led the way for the Pride (12-13, 4-8) with 24 points, four assists and two steals. Jean Aranguren added 17 points and nine assists for Hofstra. Michael Graham finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Luster scored 18 points in the second half to help lead Stony Brook to a five-point victory.

These two teams both play Thursday. Stony Brook hosts Monmouth and Hofstra visits William & Mary.

