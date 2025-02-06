SMU visits No. 17 Georgia Tech following Robertson’s 22-point showing

SMU Mustangs (10-13, 2-9 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (18-4, 6-4 ACC) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SMU Mustangs (10-13, 2-9 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (18-4, 6-4 ACC)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays No. 17 Georgia Tech after Nya Robertson scored 22 points in SMU’s 79-71 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 12-2 at home. Georgia Tech leads the ACC with 18.5 assists per game led by Tonie Morgan averaging 5.8.

The Mustangs are 2-9 against conference opponents. SMU is 5-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Georgia Tech scores 79.9 points, 11.4 more per game than the 68.5 SMU allows. SMU’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (39.9%).

The Yellow Jackets and Mustangs meet Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kara Dunn is shooting 53.0% and averaging 15.6 points for the Yellow Jackets. Morgan is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Robertson is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 19.7 points. Jessica Peterson is averaging 8.7 points and 12 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

