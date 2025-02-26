SMU takes on Cal, looks for 6th straight road win

SMU Mustangs (20-7, 11-5 ACC) at California Golden Bears (12-15, 5-11 ACC) Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

SMU Mustangs (20-7, 11-5 ACC) at California Golden Bears (12-15, 5-11 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU will try to keep its five-game road win streak alive when the Mustangs take on Cal.

The Golden Bears have gone 10-5 at home. Cal is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Mustangs are 11-5 in conference play. SMU has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cal is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.5% SMU allows to opponents. SMU has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mady Sissoko is averaging 7.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Chuck Harris averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Matt Cross is shooting 52.5% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

