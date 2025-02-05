SMU plays Virginia Tech on 3-game win streak

SMU Mustangs (17-5, 8-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (10-12, 5-6 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

SMU Mustangs (17-5, 8-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (10-12, 5-6 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -6; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Mustangs take on Virginia Tech.

The Hokies are 7-5 on their home court. Virginia Tech is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Mustangs are 8-3 in ACC play. SMU ranks second in the ACC with 16.4 assists per game led by Kevin Miller averaging 5.9.

Virginia Tech makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than SMU has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). SMU has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The Hokies and Mustangs face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toibu Lawal is averaging 13 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Hokies. Mylyjael Poteat is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Miller is averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mustangs. Matt Cross is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

