SMU hosts Virginia after Johnson’s 33-point performance

Virginia Cavaliers (14-14, 6-10 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (10-18, 2-14 ACC)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia visits SMU after Kymora Johnson scored 33 points in Virginia’s 89-69 win against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Mustangs are 7-7 on their home court. SMU is ninth in the ACC in rebounding with 34.2 rebounds. Jessica Peterson leads the Mustangs with 12.4 boards.

The Cavaliers are 6-10 against conference opponents. Virginia scores 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

SMU’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Virginia allows. Virginia averages 70.8 points per game, 1.9 more than the 68.9 SMU gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nya Robertson is averaging 18.5 points for the Mustangs. Peterson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Olivia McGhee is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 63.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

