SMU hosts Pittsburgh on home skid

Pittsburgh Panthers (10-14, 2-9 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (10-14, 2-10 ACC)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU is looking to stop its four-game home losing streak with a victory over Pittsburgh.

The Mustangs have gone 7-5 in home games. SMU is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Panthers have gone 2-9 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SMU’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh averages 62.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 68.5 SMU allows.

The Mustangs and Panthers face off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nya Robertson is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 19.3 points. Jessica Peterson is shooting 37.7% and averaging 9.0 points over the past 10 games.

MaKayla Elmore is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging seven points and seven rebounds. Khadija Faye is shooting 49.6% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

