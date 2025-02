Smith’s 18 lead Dayton past Fordham 93-76

NEW YORK (AP) — Malachi Smith scored 18 points as Dayton beat Fordham 93-76 on Wednesday night. Smith added five…

NEW YORK (AP) — Malachi Smith scored 18 points as Dayton beat Fordham 93-76 on Wednesday night.

Smith added five assists and three steals for the Flyers (17-8, 7-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Javon Bennett scored 16 points while going 6 of 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range). Enoch Cheeks had 14 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Jackie Johnson III led the Rams (11-13, 3-8) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and four assists. Josh Rivera added 17 points for Fordham. Japhet Medor had 17 points.

Led by 11 points from Amael L’Etang before the break, Dayton entered halftime tied with Fordham 48-48. Dayton pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a three-point lead to 10 points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Dayton hosts Duquesne and Fordham travels to play Richmond.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

