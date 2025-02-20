Smith scores 23 in Bellarmine’s 80-74 victory against Eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Billy Smith’s 23 points helped Bellarmine defeat Eastern Kentucky 80-74 on Thursday night. Smith also contributed…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Billy Smith’s 23 points helped Bellarmine defeat Eastern Kentucky 80-74 on Thursday night.

Smith also contributed six rebounds for the Knights (5-24, 2-14 Atlantic Sun Conference). Myles Watkins scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Tyler Doyle shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding five rebounds and seven assists.

Turner Buttry finished with 22 points for the Colonels (17-12, 11-5). Mayar Wol added 15 points for Eastern Kentucky. Jackson Holt also had 12 points and two steals. The loss broke the Colonels’ eight-game winning streak.

Both teams next play Monday. Bellarmine visits Stetson and Eastern Kentucky goes on the road to play Jacksonville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

