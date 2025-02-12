Smith leads Weber State against Montana State after 24-point showing

Montana State Bobcats (22-2, 12-0 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (9-12, 6-5 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (22-2, 12-0 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (9-12, 6-5 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts Montana State after Taylor Smith scored 24 points in Weber State’s 79-76 victory against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Wildcats have gone 5-3 at home. Weber State is fourth in the Big Sky with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Antoniette Emma-Nnopu averaging 5.8.

The Bobcats are 12-0 in conference matchups. Montana State is the top team in the Big Sky scoring 11.8 fast break points per game.

Weber State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Montana State allows. Montana State averages 71.6 points per game, 2.3 more than the 69.3 Weber State gives up to opponents.

The Wildcats and Bobcats match up Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 14.0 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Wildcats. Kendra Parra is averaging 16.5 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Esmeralda Morales is shooting 37.5% and averaging 15.1 points for the Bobcats. Katelynn Martin is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 73.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 14.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.