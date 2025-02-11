Smith leads Furman against Mercer after 22-point game

Mercer Bears (11-14, 4-8 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (18-7, 6-6 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mercer Bears (11-14, 4-8 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (18-7, 6-6 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman faces Mercer after Pjay Smith Jr. scored 22 points in Furman’s 85-72 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Paladins are 10-2 in home games. Furman has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bears have gone 4-8 against SoCon opponents. Mercer ranks ninth in the SoCon allowing 76.4 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Furman scores 76.6 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 76.4 Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 9.9 more points per game (79.1) than Furman allows to opponents (69.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 16.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Paladins. Nick Anderson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ahmad Robinson is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Bears. Tyler Johnson is averaging 16 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 73.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

