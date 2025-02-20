Smith and the Weber State Wildcats visit conference foe Sacramento State

Weber State Wildcats (10-13, 7-6 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (11-15, 4-9 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (10-13, 7-6 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (11-15, 4-9 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Sky foes Sacramento State and Weber State square off on Thursday.

The Hornets have gone 7-5 in home games.

The Wildcats are 7-6 in Big Sky play. Weber State is 1-3 in one-possession games.

Sacramento State averages 63.5 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 69.0 Weber State allows. Weber State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Sacramento State gives up.

The Hornets and Wildcats match up Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaydia Martin is averaging 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. Katie Peneueta is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Taylor Smith is averaging 13.8 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats. Kendra Parra is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.