Smith and the Weber State Wildcats visit conference foe Portland State

Weber State Wildcats (10-14, 7-7 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-19, 1-13 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (10-14, 7-7 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-19, 1-13 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taylor Smith and Weber State visit Alaya Fitzgerald and Portland State in Big Sky action.

The Vikings are 3-10 on their home court. Portland State is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 7-7 in conference matchups. Weber State has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Portland State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Weber State allows. Weber State has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fitzgerald is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 12.8 points. Kyleigh Brown is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

Smith is averaging 13.4 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats. Kendra Parra is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 0-10, averaging 57.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.