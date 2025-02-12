Smith and Oakland host Green Bay

Green Bay Phoenix (21-5, 14-1 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-15, 6-8 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Green Bay Phoenix (21-5, 14-1 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-15, 6-8 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays Green Bay after Macy Smith scored 25 points in Oakland’s 79-58 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Golden Grizzlies are 4-4 in home games. Oakland allows 72.8 points and has been outscored by 11.5 points per game.

The Phoenix are 14-1 in Horizon play. Green Bay leads the Horizon with 17.8 assists. Bailey Butler paces the Phoenix with 4.8.

Oakland’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Green Bay allows. Green Bay averages 67.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 72.8 Oakland allows.

The Golden Grizzlies and Phoenix match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddy Skorupski is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Smith is averaging 14.3 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Natalie McNeal is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.3 points for the Phoenix. Cassie Schiltz is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 58.3 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 68.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.4 points.

