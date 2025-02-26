Smith and Air Force host San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs (20-9, 9-7 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (16-11, 6-9 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 1 p.m.…

San Diego State Aztecs (20-9, 9-7 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (16-11, 6-9 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force plays San Diego State after Madison Smith scored 21 points in Air Force’s 67-66 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Falcons have gone 9-4 in home games. Air Force has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aztecs have gone 9-7 against MWC opponents. San Diego State is seventh in the MWC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Cali Clark averaging 5.1.

Air Force is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 38.8% San Diego State allows to opponents. San Diego State has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

The Falcons and Aztecs match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milahnie Perry is shooting 41.1% and averaging 15.4 points for the Falcons. Keelie O’Hollaren is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Veronica Sheffey is scoring 10.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Aztecs. Kim Villalobos is averaging 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

