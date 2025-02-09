Smikle scores career-high 36, No. 16 Maryland women beat Washington 81-73

Kaylene Smikle made 13 of 18 from the field and finished with a career-high 36 points, Shyanne Sellers added 15 points and No. 16 Maryland rallied from a 15-point deficit on Sunday to beat Washington 81-73.

Maryland guard Kaylene Smikle (2) drives to the basket against Washington guard Elle Ladine (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP/Lindsey Wasson) Maryland guard Kaylene Smikle (2) drives to the basket against Washington guard Elle Ladine (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP/Lindsey Wasson) SEATTLE (AP) — Kaylene Smikle made 13 of 18 from the field and finished with a career-high 36 points, Shyanne Sellers added 15 points and No. 16 Maryland rallied from a 15-point deficit on Sunday to beat Washington 81-73.

Maryland (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten) made 30 of 60 from the field and outrebounded the Huskies 40-29.

Dalayah Daniels and Sayvia Sellers scored six points apiece in a 12-0 spurt that cut Washington’s deficit to 67-63 about 4 1/2 minutes into the fourth quarter but Smikle responded with a three-point play and the Huskies got no closer.

Elle Ladine made five 3-pointers led Washington (14-10, 5-7) with 23 points. Sellers added 19 and Daniels scored 12 with 10 rebounds.

The Huskies hit four 3-pointers, and Maryland was just 4-of-18 shooting, as Washington jumped to a 23-8 lead with two minutes left in the first quarter. The Terrapins scored 13 of the next 17 points to trim their deficit to six early in the second. After Hannah Stines answered with a 3-pointer to make it 30-21, the Huskies missed their next six shots and Maryland used a 17-1 run capped when Allie Kubek hit a 3-pointer with 4:31 remaining in the half and her layup made it 44-36 at the intermission.

Shyanne Sellers — whose dad, Brad Sellers, was the No. 9 pick in the 1986 NBA draft — finished with five assists and moved past Alyssa Thomas (488 from 2010-14) into fifth all time at Maryland with 492. Thomas has a WNBA-record 15 of the 34 triple-doubles in league history over her 11-year professional career.

Maryland returns home to play host to Nebraska on Thursday. Washington hits the road to play at Oregon on Wednesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.