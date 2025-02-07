Small and West Virginia host Utah

Utah Utes (13-9, 5-6 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-8, 6-6 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Utah Utes (13-9, 5-6 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-8, 6-6 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts Utah after Javon Small scored 20 points in West Virginia’s 65-60 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Mountaineers are 9-3 on their home court. West Virginia scores 69.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Utes are 5-6 in conference play. Utah is 6-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

West Virginia averages 69.3 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 70.1 Utah allows. Utah averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game West Virginia allows.

The Mountaineers and Utes match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small is averaging 19.1 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mountaineers. Jonathan Powell is averaging 8.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 34.6% over the past 10 games.

Keanu Dawes is averaging 7.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 61.0 points, 26.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Utes: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.