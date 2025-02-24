Small and the West Virginia Mountaineers host conference foe TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (15-12, 8-8 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (16-11, 8-9 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 9…

TCU Horned Frogs (15-12, 8-8 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (16-11, 8-9 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vasean Allette and TCU visit Javon Small and West Virginia in Big 12 play.

The Mountaineers have gone 11-4 in home games. West Virginia has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Horned Frogs are 8-8 in conference play. TCU ranks seventh in the Big 12 giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

West Virginia scores 68.5 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 68.2 TCU gives up. TCU averages 68.0 points per game, 3.5 more than the 64.5 West Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amani Hansberry is averaging 9.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Small is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Noah Reynolds is shooting 44.1% and averaging 12.7 points for the Horned Frogs. Allette is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

