Skoff and Lindenwood (MO) host Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (18-8, 10-5 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (17-7, 13-2 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (18-8, 10-5 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (17-7, 13-2 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) hosts Southern Indiana after Mya Skoff scored 20 points in Lindenwood (MO)’s 68-61 win over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Lions are 12-2 in home games. Lindenwood (MO) is fourth in the OVC in team defense, allowing 65.1 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 10-5 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Lindenwood (MO) averages 68.5 points, 5.9 more per game than the 62.6 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Lindenwood (MO) have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Brueggemann is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Lions. Gracy Wernli is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Vanessa Shafford is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Meredith Raley is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 72.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.